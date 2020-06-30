Richard Myers | Readers Left Wondering

On the front page of your June 26 issue there was a story by staff writer Caleb Lunetta, “Deputies locate parents after finding boy alone,” but it was only half a story and left Signal readers wondering.

This was not up to Signal standards. This might have been a great human interest story, it might have been a mystery, a crime, something!

A little boy, 3 or 4 years old, was found alone riding a little red scooter on a heavily trafficked road.

Where were his parents? Perhaps they were victims of a home invasion and were found bound in their bedroom but the little boy had escaped on his scooter, or Mom thought Dad was watching their son and Dad thought Mom was watching, or the parents were found drowned in the backyard pool, or… the possibilities are endless!

Why was the kid alone? We should have been told. I’m well into my senior years and I read The Signal for information, not suspense.

Richard Myers

Valencia

Editor’s note: Yes, it was a rather unusual story. According to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the child was picked up by a grandparent, and the situation had occurred as a result of a medical issue. Sheriff’s officials said that, based on the preliminary investigation, it did not appear as if anything criminal occurred.