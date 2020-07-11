Arnold Mann | Don’t Be Fooled on Antifa

In order to logically determine the real issue with Antifa nowadays, one has to first understand what fascism is. As defined in The American Heritage and Webster’s New World dictionaries it is “…a system of government usually headed by a dictator and often a policy of belligerent nationalism… in which minority groups have no rights and war is glorified.” There are many U.S. citizens who have witnessed, first hand, the horrors of fascism in Italy under Benito Mussolini and in Germany under Adolf Hitler during World War II. Prominent anti-fascists were Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill, as were 16 million U.S. troops, 12 million Russian troops, 5 million Chinese troops and 4 million British troops. All of them allied in the fight against fascist tyranny.

Analyzing President Donald Trump’s desire to label these anti-fascist splinter groups a terrorist organization, it is obvious that he views them as more of a threat than the pro-fascists. He has shown his true colors by spreading falsehoods regarding antifa. These protesters are trying to prevent a repetition, here in the U.S., of the years of hate, murder and inhumanity that fascism brought to Europe. Don’t be fooled by this president’s continuous attempts to divide our nation and erode our democracy.

Arnold Mann

Santa Clarita