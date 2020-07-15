Community: Ashton Lee’s Naval Academy class enters second week of quarantine

West Ranch High School golf alum and current U.S. Naval Academy cadet Ashton Lee was in his second week of quarantine last week with his 2,024 fellow classmates.

The quarantine was put in place for the entire entering class before they officially begin Plebe Summer, an Annapolis tradition where entering freshmen prepare for their first academic year and what eventually awaits them in the military.

“He’s really lucky to be there, but it’s going to be tough,” said Kathy Kim, Lee’s mother. “Right now, they’re just quarantined in their rooms with their roommates.”

Kim said it is tradition for plebes not to have communication with the outside world during their initial six-week introductory boot camp.

“I’m just anxiously waiting on his letter,” said Kim.

West Ranch’s Ashton Lee was the only Foothill League golfer to advance to the CIF-SS Individual Championships. Dan Watson/The Signal

Lee played varsity golf while at West Ranch, and was recruited by the academy to play for Navy. Lee was the lone Santa Clarita Valley-based golfer to compete in the CIF-Southern Section Individual Regionals in 2019.

Lee finished the regionals with a 9-over 81, but did not make the cut to move onto the next round. The 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee was one of seven SCV students to receive a Congressional Certificate of Achievement from Rep. Mike Garcia, a written sponsorship to enter America’s military academies as a new cadet. Lee was one of six graduating seniors from West Ranch to be nominated for an academy by Garcia, but the only former Wildcat to attend Annapolis.

The officer induction ceremony for the Naval Academy Class of 2024 is scheduled for Friday.