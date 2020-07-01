Community: Education in brief

Alexandra Hill named to St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list

Alexandra L. Hill has been selected for inclusion on St. Lawrence University’s Dean’s List for academic achievement during the spring 2019 semester.

Hill, a member of the Class of 2023, attended Saugus High School.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

Founded in 1856, St. Lawrence University is a private, independent liberal arts institution of about 2,500 students located in Canton, New York.

Local students make honor roll at Oregon State University

Names of students who have made the scholastic honor roll for the winter term have been announced by Oregon State University.

Local students on the honor roll included:

Oscar A. De Leon, a senior finance major from Santa Clarita.

Claire L. Williams, a junior environmental sciences major from Santa Clarita.

Isabella L. Ellwein, a junior anthropology major from Saugus.

Jenna E. Shimamura, a senior kinesiology major from Stevenson Ranch.

Kaitlynn I. Flynn, a senior accountancy major from Stevenson Ranch.

Stephanie E. Rankin, a senior human development and family science major from Stevenson Ranch.

Adam S. Osovsky, a senior mechanical engineering major from Valencia.

Zachary K. Semko, a sophomore history major from Valencia.

A total of 1,910 students earned straight-A (4.0). Another 5,529 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Erica Miller, of Valencia, at San Jose State University.

Bree Ann Stringham, of Valencia, at California State University, Fullerton.

Amanda Chavez, of Santa Clarita, at San Diego State University.

Connor Lewis, of Santa Clarita, at the United States Military Academy.

Sophia Miehe, of Valencia, at California State University, Los Angeles.

Ryan Painter, of Stevenson Ranch, at the University of Southern California.

Jacquelynn Barnwell, of Santa Clarita, at California State University, Dominguez Hills.

They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Hart High School graduate Anna Hart earns dean’s award at Colgate University

Anna Hart, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2020, has earned the fall 2019 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.

Hart, from Santa Clarita, is a graduate of Hart High School. Students who receive a term grade-point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses earn the fall 2019 Dean’s Award for Academic Excellence.

Colgate offers 56 majors and supports 25 Division I athletic teams on a campus of about 2,900 students in central New York.

Aaron Gelberg named to Centre College dean’s list

Aaron Gelberg, of Santa Clarita, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.6 grade-point average.

Gelberg is the son of Graham and Carroll Gelberg of Santa Clarita and is a graduate of Academy Of The Canyons.

Centre College, founded in 1819, is a U.S. News top-50 national liberal arts college, among Forbes top-15 colleges and universities in the South seven years in a row, and included in Colleges That Change Lives.

Local students graduate from Boise State University

This spring at Boise State University, 2,785 students were eligible for 3,232 degrees and certificates, with 785 students eligible for honors; 389 cum laude, 311 magna cum laude and 85 summa cum laude.

The following local students earned degrees:

Morgan Milosevich, of Valencia, graduated with a human resource management BBA.

Trevor Thompson, of Santa Clarita, graduated with a communication BA.

Jency Loera, of Newhall, graduated with an accountancy BBA and finance BBA.

Emma McDonald, of Santa Clarita, graduated with a kinesiology BS.

Kelli Johnson, of Acton, graduated with a criminal justice BS.

Armen Zakaryan, of Valencia, graduated with an RRT respiratory care BS.

Ally Schultz, of Valencia, graduated with a human resource management BBA.

Alexis Chabiniak, of Valencia, graduated with a marketing BBA.

Boise State is a public metropolitan research university with nearly 28,000 students. Located in Idaho’s capital city, the university has a growing research agenda and plays a crucial role in the region’s knowledge economy and famed quality of life.