Community: Education in brief

Victoria Hodge honored at BVU’s annual student recognition celebration

Each year, Buena Vista University (Storm Lake, Iowa) celebrates students with the student recognition celebration. This event symbolizes BVU’s pride for student achievements and honors those who have shown leadership and academic excellence.

Victoria Hodge from Valencia was recognized for her role as the president of the Student Council for Exceptional Children.

Although the celebration was unable to take place in person this year, BVU was able to celebrate these high-achieving students through a video award presentation on May 22. Watch the full student recognition celebration video presentations on BVU’s website.

Mary Walsh named to University of Evansville’s spring 2020 dean’s list

Mary Walsh, of Valencia, was named to the University of Evansville’s spring 2020 dean’s list. Walsh is majoring in exercise science.

Walsh was among more than 775 students named to the spring 2020 dean’s list.

To merit the honor of being placed on the dean’s list each semester, a student must have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

UE is the first in Indiana to be designated as an Ashoka U Changemaker Campus. With more than 80 majors in the arts and sciences and pre-professional programs, UE’s diverse student body represents 44 states and 52 countries. U.S. News & World Report recognizes UE as the No. 6 Best College in the Midwest among private schools.

Cody Foster has graduated from Becker College

Becker College is pleased to announce that Cody Foster, of Saugus, has graduated with a bachelor of science in business administration, sports management concentration. Foster was one of more than 430 students recognized at a virtual commencement celebration.

To see Becker College’s Commencement page, including details on graduates, awards and a video message from President Crimmin, go to https://www.becker.edu/student-life/commencement-2020/

Founded in 1784, Becker College is an undergraduate and graduate, career-focused private college, providing a supportive and inclusive learning community that prepares graduates for their first to last careers. Nearly 1,700 students from the United States and around the world attend Becker College, which has campuses both in Worcester and Leicester, Massachusetts.

Local students named to University of Utah’s spring 2020 dean’s list

The University of Utah congratulates more than 7,500 students who were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list. The following local students made the list:

Rebecca Aguilar, of Santa Clarita, whose major is listed as modern dance BFA.

Kishan Bhakta, of Canyon Country, whose major is listed as biology HBS.

Elliot Bronskill, of Santa Clarita, whose major is listed as computer science BCS.

Kailey Ganevsky, of Canyon Country, whose major is listed as theater BFA.

Gabe Garcia, of Stevenson Ranch, whose major is listed as kinesiology BS.

Jordyn Gasper, of Valencia, whose major is listed as pre-education BS and history BA.

Libbie Groscost, of Santa Clarita, whose major is listed as health and kinesiology BS.

Lauren Hart, of Stevenson Ranch, whose major is listed as anthropology BA.

Aidan Jackson, of Stevenson Ranch, whose major is listed as electrical engineering BEE.

Liam Johnson, of Castaic, whose major is listed as theater BFA.

Erin Meottel, of Castaic, whose major is listed as psychology BS, criminology BS and sociology BS.

Sophia Morici, of Valencia, whose major is listed as psychology BS.

Rheana Patterson, of Stevenson Ranch, whose major is listed as management BS.

Savanna Rodrigo, of Valencia, whose major is listed as environmental and sustainability HBS.

Amanda Saldivar, of Valencia, whose major is listed as kinesiology BS.

John Wagner, of Valencia, whose major is listed as biomedical engineering BIO.

Spencer Wilson, of Santa Clarita, whose major is listed as pre-games BS.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves more than 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.

Georgia Tech graduates announced

The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded degrees to approximately 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students at the conclusion of spring semester. Students were celebrated during a virtual celebration held on May 1. They will also be honored during in-person commencement ceremonies to be held on campus later this year.

Among the graduates were:

Athreya Anand, of Stevenson Ranch, bachelor of science in computer science.

Kirsten Hardnett, of Stevenson Ranch, master of science in quantitative and computational finance.

Chase Warner, of Stevenson Ranch, bachelor of science in industrial engineering.

Jason Lee, of Santa Clarita, bachelor of science in computer science.

One of the nation’s leading research universities, the Georgia Institute of Technology is in the business of Creating the Next — the next idea, the next technology, and the next legion of agile minds well-equipped to imagine and engineer our future. More than 36,000 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled, and Georgia Tech is ranked in the nation’s top five public universities by U.S. News & World Report.