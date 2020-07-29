Community: Education in brief

Alexandra Ridgewell earns degree from the University of Vermont

Alexandra Ridgewell, of Santa Clarita, graduated with a bachelor of science degree in psychological science during commencement ceremonies on May 17.

The University of Vermont conferred degrees this year on some 3,183 graduates, including 2,415 bachelor’s, 533 master’s, 114 doctoral and 121 medical degree recipients. The Class of 2020 includes graduates from 39 states and 30 countries.

The class’ academic achievement was saluted online with remarks from UVM President Suresh Garimella, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, and university and state leaders.

Located in Burlington, Vermont, one of the nation’s most vibrant small cities and top college towns, UVM is a Public Ivy and top 100 national research university educating 10,700 undergraduate students, 1,627 graduate students, 776 certificate and non-degree students, and 478 M.D. students in the Larner College of Medicine.

2 local Bucknell students named to dean’s list

Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2019-20 academic year. A student must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition. The following local students have achieved dean’s list status:

Tia Gemechu, Class of 2023, from Stevenson Ranch.

Brandon Waldau, Class of 2022, from Valencia.

Located in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, Bucknell University is a highly selective private liberal arts university that offers majors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and social and natural sciences, along with broad opportunities outside of class, to its 3,600 undergraduates.

Joshua Escoe of Canyon Country graduates from Clarkson University

Joshua David Escoe, of Canyon Country, received a doctor of physical therapy degree from Clarkson University in May.

As a private, national research university, Clarkson is a leader in technological education and sustainable economic development through teaching, scholarship, research and innovation. With its main campus located in Potsdam, New York, and additional graduate program and research facilities in the New York Capital Region, Beacon, New York, and New York City, Clarkson educates 4,300 students across 95 rigorous programs of study in engineering, business, the arts, education, sciences and health professions.

Cumberlands confers degrees to class of 2020, including 2 local graduates

University of the Cumberlands, in Williamsburg, Kentucky, has conferred degrees to the class of 2020, including two local students:

Morgan Voorhis, of Castaic, who received a doctor of philosophy degree in leadership.

Vishnuvardhan Yeleswarapu, of Valencia, who received a master of science degree in information systems security.

University of the Cumberlands conferred 1,500 degrees this spring to its newest graduates. Graduates hailed from 44 states and several countries, including Latvia, India, Trinidad and Tobago, and Sweden, among others.

In a letter to the graduates, university President Larry Cockrum offered his “heartfelt congratulations” to students on their “outstanding achievements.” Cockrum gave one piece of advice as well, quoting legendary basketball coach John Wooden, “Success comes from knowing that you did your best to become the best that you are capable of becoming.”

Commencement ceremonies were unable to be held this year, so the University found other ways to celebrate its graduates. “Grad boxes” were sent to graduates’ homes, complete with discount vouchers for the Cumberlands bookstore; specially ordered red, white, and blue 2020 tassels for graduation caps; new notebooks; and of course, that important slip of paper, the students’ hard-earned degrees.

3 local students on Belmont University’s spring 2020 dean’s list

The following students achieved placement on the dean’s list at Belmont University for the spring 2020 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade-point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).

Anna Bates, of Stevenson Ranch.

Grace Carey-Hill, of Valencia.

Kinsley Slaton, of Valencia.

Belmont University, in Nashville, is made up of nearly 8,500 students who come from every state and more than 36 countries. Nationally ranked and consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report for its innovation and commitment to teaching, Belmont brings together the best of liberal arts and professional education in a Christian community of learning and service.

Dolder named to CSC’s president’s list

Colton Dolder, of Santa Clarita, was named on the Chadron State College president’s list for the spring 2020 semester. Students on the list have a 4.0 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.

Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. As a public institution with its roots in teacher education, Chadron State takes pride in its accessibility and affordability. Nearly 3,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State and its curriculum has grown to offer programs and courses in more than 50 majors and endorsements and eight master’s degree programs.