‘The Quarantine Art Challenge’ coming to Old Town Newhall Library

The Old Town Newhall Library is exhibiting “The Quarantine Art Challenge,” featuring Santa Clarita artists, from July 14 to Oct. 9.

The assignments were from the daily challenge words. Several Santa Clarita Artist Association (SCAA) members were selected.

Mardi Georgio: “‘Patience’ depicts a fisherman waiting in the serenity of the morning for the possibility of catching a fish. ‘View of Oldtown Salzburg’ is a tribute to a wonderful artist and my interpretation of his work, Charles Reid, who passed last year. ‘The Beast Within’ — This killer (COVID-19) looks so harmless when seen under the microscope. Who could have known it had such devastating potential.”

“Bubble Bath,” by Laurie Morgan, is among the 19 pieces featured in the upcoming exhibit, “The Quarantine Art Challenge,” opening July 14 at the Old Town Newhall Library.

Laurie Morgan: “As part of the 14-day challenge, each day we were given a ‘word prompt’ (subject) to paint. Two watercolors of mine were accepted: ‘Bubble Bath’ and ‘Overgrown.’ Still life and architecture are subjects I paint often.”

“Appetite,” by Bonny Butler, is among the 19 pieces featured in the upcoming exhibit, “The Quarantine Art Challenge,” opening July 14 at the Old Town Newhall Library.

Bonny Butler: “I’m happy to have two of my watercolors accepted into the Quarantine Works show: ‘Appetite’ and ‘Overgrown.’”

“Morning Coffee,” by Chrystal Walker, is among the 19 pieces featured in the upcoming exhibit, “The Quarantine Art Challenge,” opening July 14 at the Old Town Newhall Library.

Chrystal Walker is exhibiting watercolor art, “My Favorite Place” and “Morning Coffee.”

A total of 19 artists are exhibiting with roughly 40 pieces. “For now, there are some limitations because the library is not open to the public. The library is doing passport services outside of the community room Tuesdays and Thursdays. Therefore at this time the art does have limited exposure and visitors cannot just walk in to view the art,” said Sydney Adam, arts assistant with city of Santa Clarita Arts and Events.

“As the quarantine started to slowly lift, the city of Santa Clarita Arts and Events wanted to safely continue exhibiting work among all the spaces around town,” Adam said. “We have taken into consideration and precautions to allow for artists to still have the opportunity to exhibit work. I wanted the space at Old Town Newhall Library to be exhibits for Santa Clarita nonprofits this year. It would be fitting to exhibit this artwork as quarantine is slowly being lifted, to show some works that were done during isolation. I am positive art and creative outlets have helped many during this time, and this 14-day challenge was a great example and opportunity.”



The address is 24500 Main St. See also www.SantaClaritaArtists.org, which will have an online presentation.