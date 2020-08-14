Arthur Saginian | Humans and COVID-19, Part 2

I’ve gotten to be quite the Bible student during this “pandemic.” That’s pretty impressive, coming from an agnostic. There’s so much written about human weakness in that book, as well as the consequences of foolishness and greed.

You know what verse describes us right now? Matthew 23:24. Our leaders, at all levels, are a bunch of “blind guides” who “strain at gnats and swallow camels.” That means they are fussing over petty little things while ignoring the big ones. This virus, for example, has killed how many people so far worldwide – about 575,000? Do you know how many people die of all other diseases every year worldwide – about 60 million? That’s about 150,000 dead each and every day. Do we run for the hills over that? No.

And you know what’s going to happen to us if we keep up this nonsense? I think that question is answered by Luke 9:5 and Mark 6:11. Trust in nature and let nature take its course. Humans don’t know better than nature, and if we keep messing with it, it just might get fed up with our tampering and wipe us all out. (Watch “I Am Legend” for a preview.)

I will conclude with Matthew 8:26 (one of my personal favorites), “Why are you so fearful, O ye of little faith?”

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita