Community: Education in brief

Local students graduate from Oregon State University

More than 7,000 students representing all 50 states and 73 countries have earned degrees as part of Oregon State University’s class of 2020.

This year’s class includes 7,181 total graduates earning 7,452 degrees, with 267 people earning double degrees and two receiving three degrees. With this year’s graduates, Oregon State has now awarded 265,147 degrees in the university’s history.

Local students graduating this June from Oregon State include:

Matthew L. Kawakami, bachelor of science, liberal studies. Stevenson Ranch: Kaitlynn I. Flynn, bachelor of science, cum laude, accountancy; Ryan Pond, bachelor of science, computer science; Stephanie E. Rankin, bachelor of science, education, bachelor of science, human development and family sciences.

As one of only two universities in the nation designated as a land, sea, space and sun grant, Oregon State has 31,000 students from across the globe, and its programs operate in every Oregon county. Oregon State receives more research funding than all of the state’s comprehensive public universities combined. The university offers campuses in Corvallis and Bend, a marine research center in Newport and the Ecampus online degree program.

3 local students earn dean’s list recognition from George Fox University

Three local students were among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2020 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade-point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

The Santa Clarita students earning dean’s list honors are:

Carissa Bixler, senior, exercise science.

Julia Carver, junior, nursing.

Gabby Thomas, senior, nursing.

George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best National University.” More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Oregon, and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Oregon. George Fox offers bachelor’s degrees in more than 40 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, seven seminary degrees, and 13 master’s and doctoral degrees.