Councilman Bob Kellar said if defending our border made him a racist, then he was a racist.

Left-wing extremists choose to take that literally. I guess I am one, too, because I agree, we need to defend our borders. Bob Kellar has served our city longer than anyone else, and, I believe, better. As he nears the end of 20 years of working on our behalf, we should be honoring him, not nit-picking him.

Don Gately

Valencia