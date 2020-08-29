Eat and shop local in Old Town Newhall

By Cameron Smyth

Santa Clarita City Mayor

Picture this: you’re at your favorite restaurant for some much-needed time outside of the house. You’re enjoying the fresh air and watching the beautiful Santa Clarita sunset as the sky takes on a pink-orange glow.

As the server brings your food to the table, you get the first whiff of the dish you’ve been dreaming of all day. Now, which restaurant came to mind first?

If you’re like me, one of the things you enjoy most about living in Santa Clarita is the wide range of culinary options available on any given day.

From restaurants that have been serving treasured family recipes for generations to fine dining from some of the region’s top chefs, you are sure to discover a new favorite every time you go out to eat. During the coronavirus pandemic, local establishments in Santa Clarita have made a Safer Business Commitment to make eating and shopping both safe and convenient.

In June, the City introduced the Eat Local program to assist restaurants throughout Santa Clarita by allowing them to apply for a Temporary Use Permit at no cost to expand outdoor dining areas.

I am happy to report that 43 restaurants in Santa Clarita have applied for this type of permit, including four along Main Street in Old Town Newhall.

This opportunity allows restaurants to continue to operate in Santa Clarita with in-person dining in an outdoor space, which in turn helps keep their doors open and their local workers employed.

To ensure that residents dining in Newhall can do so safely, the City has also instituted weekend road closures along Main Street between Market Street and 6th Street, enabling restaurants to expand their footprint without the risk of interfering with vehicular traffic.

It is important to note that restaurants throughout the City can apply for these Temporary Use Permits — they are not limited to just one area of Santa Clarita.

Retailers, personal care businesses and other establishments remain open for business as well. Just as it is critical to support local restaurants during this time, it is equally vital to shop local at Santa Clarita businesses.

In addition to the numerous retailers in Canyon Country, Valencia, Saugus and Newhall, you won’t want to miss your chance to get fresh produce and other items from individual vendors at the Farmers Market.

Head to the parking lot of the Old Town Newhall Library on Saturday mornings — then walk up and down Main Street and Lyons Avenue to complete your shopping trip.

Support local businesses and small business owners by eating and shopping local does more than help keep our economy going. It is a way to show that we remain united as residents of Santa Clarita.

As you start making plans with your family to visit your favorite restaurant, be sure to enjoy your time together, dining al fresco in Santa Clarita. We may even see each other (from a safe distance) at the same place!

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]

clarita.com. The views expressed in his column are those of the City and do not necessarily reflect those of The Signal.