Jim Horton | Stop Racism? Look at Education

Re: Letters, Kathryn Franti, Aug. 5.

Ms. Franti has attacked Bob Kellar about something so innocuous that it requires a great effort to make an issue out of it. I would submit that if you want to stamp out racism, that you look first to the teachers union. This organization is no longer about teaching children.

They fight school choice because they know that the product that they turn out will not stand up against the charter schools. This is their answer to the teaching gulf between the outcomes that they produce and the results form the charter schools.

Here is the rub. Thousands of parents want their children to go to the charter schools because they want the best for their children and they don’t care a fig about protecting some incompetent teachers’ jobs.

Our education system must be based on the outcome. We do a massive disservice to our poorer citizens who can not afford private school for their children and must accept a substandard product in its place. This is systemic racism.

We do the same thing all across this nation. Poor kids of all skin color are condemned to a subpar education because it is all about taking care of the teachers unions. We run into this time and again, where they are so entrenched with the unions and other monied interests that they fear to rock the boat because it might cost them monetarily.

Rep. Jim Clyburn spent Aug. 4 comparing President Donald Trump to Mussolini and Hitler. Trump has done more for Black Americans in his three and a half years than Clyburn has done in his lifetime. Clyburn taught college history so he must have some knowledge of the individuals he speaks of and yet, by comparison, he seems quite ignorant of the subject.

Jim Horton

Valencia