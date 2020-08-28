Judy Reinsma | Knee-Capping the Postal Service

Re: U.S. Postal Service.

This is not normal, this is not right, and this should not be allowed to continue. All the machines should be put back online. All the drop boxes removed should be put back, and the hours of postal employees should be sufficient to get all the mail delivered on time. Period.

I don’t know if this is the fault of this administration, but it has never happened before. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he was going to make changes, and President Donald Trump said the postal service was insecure for ballots. It is suspicious. One sure way to make the postal service unable to handle ballots is to knee-cap it before the election.

Judy Reinsma

Santa Clarita