Patricia Suzanne | Is Defunding the Police an Inevitability?

On July 1, Fox News host Sean Hannity brought his viewers to tears. Regardless of your politics or news preferences, I encourage you to watch the rerun on YouTube. In so doing, you’ll know the suffering of Horace Anderson, whose son was gunned down in Seattle’s #CHOP#CHAZ area. This father lost his child because the “separatists” in control there denied entry to paramedics and police.

Anderson provided an up-close-and-personal story of a “police-free” zone.

Where is justice for Anderson? If police are “defunded,” who provides protection and seeks answers for families like this? Activists have taken to the streets, shouting “Black lives matter,” but do they acknowledge Black-on-Black violence in inner cities?

Hundreds of shootings have been reported in Chicago, New York, Miami, Milwaukee and other big American cities as police stand back, fearful of intervening. The ever-escalating numbers are all over the internet, and many of the victims are children. Can YOU name ONE?

How about 7-year-old Natalia Wallace, shot while playing with other kids in Chicago? Or 11-year-old Davon McNeal, the victim of a drive-by shooting outside his aunt’s home. In Brooklyn last month, 1-year-old Davell Gardner, Jr. met the same fate. THEIR LIVES MATTER, but Black Lives Matter blames all violence on law enforcement. What a crock!

Even with fully funded police and sheriffs’ departments across the country, thousands of homicides every year turn into “cold cases.” Take away funding and what happens to those probes? What about missing children? Uninvestigated rape kits – thousands pile up each year in big-city warehouses. Sex trafficking and human trafficking — modern-day slavery — are nowhere mentioned by Black Lives Matter.

Will any of the millions in donations to Black Lives Matter be spent bringing criminals to justice? No. We don’t know where their money is going. But publicly, they stand for redirecting civic dollars to social programs because, “We know that police don’t keep us safe.” — BlackLivesMatter.com

Can public safety be enhanced by reducing policing? Simply research what Mayor Rudy Giuliani did for New York City from 1994-2001, and you’ll have your answer. His gains for NYC have been virtually eliminated under Bill de Blasio’s “reign” and protection for citizens continues to deteriorate.

The first and most important role of government is to protect the lives and property of citizens. If you can’t do that, elected officials, then why do we PAY you people?

The vicious criminality of recent months – looting, graffiti, property destruction, assault and worse – is yielding disastrous results for American cities. Government failure to maintain public order and safety, looking away as violent hordes destroy business neighborhoods, will not generate a positive outcome for city-dwellers.

The lack of leadership from pandering leftist governors and mayors inevitably leads to depressed municipal revenue, decline in public services, job losses, lower property values, increased poverty and crime – in summary: a downward spiral into despair and dependency.

Even if conservatives win key elections in November, “defunding the police” may be inevitable. Not entirely, of course, and certainly NOT because mobs of well-funded anarchists, communists and useful idiots are calling for it. No, a reduction in law enforcement will likely ensue for two reasons: falling morale and lack of revenue.

Falling morale: Would you go to work every day knowing you have no support from higher-ups? Would you risk your life when so-called “progressive” leaders tell you to stand down in the face of civil unrest or, worse, call you the bad guy? How would you feel if your mayor disallows the use of equipment and supplies for crowd control? What about a system where criminals are released within hours of their arrest?

In New York, Rashid Brimmage knocked over a 92-year-old woman on the street, without reason; all on viral video. Prior to that incident, he’d been arrested more than 100 times. His life is a trail of violence, drug use, sexual assault and more. If you’d arrested him several times, would you strap on your body armor and go to work?

Police officers are turning in their badges in record numbers; yes, “defunding by attrition.” That can’t be good for law-abiding citizens, who in most Democrat-run areas have been systematically stripped of their Second Amendment rights — their ability to protect themselves.

Lack of revenue: With a mixture of leadership cowardice, lethargy and some with actual support for anarchy, why would citizens and businesses stick around? They won’t. I hear South Dakota’s economy is booming!

The COVID shutdown has already crushed businesses, particularly in areas with harsh restrictions. Add waves of riots followed by school closures, and you have a recipe for economic disaster that affects both the private sector and all levels of governments. Dwindling tax income will invariably cause government officials either to borrow (they’re already in significant debt) or selectively cut costs. Naturally, police services will be on the chopping block along with other vital departments.

Realize a community with no police. The #CHOP #CHAZ “Lord of the Flies” experiment in Seattle provided a microcosm of the real human tragedy city dwellers could be facing. The same heinous acts in Portland show us the harbinger for the rest of America if good citizens don’t step up now, take control, make their voices heard, and elect conservatives to office.

If you care about your country, your community and your own personal safety, get involved now. The very nature of America is on the line.

Patricia Suzanne is a professional writer, retired small business owner, and conservative Republican activist. She was born and raised in the once Golden State of California, now a land of despair and disrepair for all but elite Leftist Democrats and their cronies.