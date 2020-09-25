Annual Alzheimer’s walk goes virtual

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event will have a “hybrid model” this year, with presentations being virtual and participants to walk with family in local areas.

The California Southland Chapter Alzheimer’s Association and the planning committee of the Walk to End Alzherimer’s event have planned this year’s annual walk, which takes place Oct. 3, with a few modifications.

“Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 walk will be a combo event they have dubbed “Hybrid,” according to a press release. The event will start with an online opening ceremony which includes speakers and acknowledgments of participants and fundraising.

Those who register will be emailed a link to view the ceremony online.

After the online presentations, a drive-by display of “promise flowers” will be shown. “Every year, the walk features a touching and visual experience called The Promise Flower Ceremony, which includes colored flowers that represent each person’s reason for walking,” according to a news release.

To conclude the event, organizers encourage participants to take a walk in neighborhoods, trails, parks, “or even treadmills.” Those who register to participate will be mailed a small flag to display while walking.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s online presentation begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 3. The Promise Flower display will be located at 28258 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.



Those who would like to register can do so on the organization’s website, https://act.alz.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=walk_homepage