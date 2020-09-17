Chamber, One True North to host business planning workshop

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with One True North, a leadership and business coaching solutions practice in Valencia, to offer a workshop to guide businesses on how to maintain during this unprecedented time.

GrowthCLUB is set to be a virtual 90-day action plan workshop for the business community, providing businesses with the opportunity to learn more profound distinctions on best practices on how to lead your team for results, how to optimize working in the “new normal” and how to develop a vision for the future.

“We are excited for this exclusive partnership with our member, One True North, and for the opportunity to offer GrowthCLUB to our business community,” Nancy Starczyk, chair of the chamber board, said in a prepared statement. “With this pandemic as part of our lives for the time being, businesses need to find a way to adjust and maintain, and this workshop will provide them opportunities to map out their priorities.”

The three-and-a-half-hour virtual workshop is set to commence Friday, with the cost set to include six one-hour, follow-up group coaching sessions covering the following topics:

Week 1: Know Your Vision

Week 2: Maximizing Your Business Checklist

Week 3: Prioritizing with your 90-Day Filter

Week 4: Mapping Out Your Annual Goals

Week 5: Make Your Quarterly Goals SMARTER

Week 6: Achieving Weekly Objectives

“The SCV Chamber is proud to offer this program to our full business community as part of our education series,” Ivan Volschenk, managing partner for Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the chamber, said in the statement. “The pandemic has thrown obstacles in our way, but we’re pleased to continue to move forward and make sure we bring the best possible resources for SCV businesses and ensure they are thriving as much as they can during this time.”

The workshop’s follow-up group coaching sessions are expected to help maximize participants’ GrowthCLUB workshop experience, allowing them to document and achieve their goals and make sure they successfully execute their fourth-quarter business plan.

“By the end of this workshop, you will have a clear focus on what your business needs to achieve in the fourth quarter of 2020 by building a 90-day action plan that uses a phased approach to survive the pandemic,” Paul and Lisa Raggio, co-owners of One True North, added in the statement. “Using this roadmap, you will take your business from surviving and sustaining in 2020 to thriving in 2021.”

The workshop is open to all, with tickets costing $395 for members and $495 for non-members.

The workshop is scheduled to kick off on Friday. To register, visit scvchamber.com and click on the “Events” tab. For more information, email [email protected].