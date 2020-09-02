Colin Campbell | Calling on Congress to Save Post Office

Rep. Brad Sherman was way ahead of the curve on impeachment, and now there’s another national issue that is desperately calling out for bold action and forward-thinking leadership.
I want to urge as strongly as possible that Rep. Sherman push to save our post office, and our democracy. The message must be loud and clear every day: This attempt to suppress the vote will not stand.
I know Sherman to be committed and stubborn when an issue arises that requires his urgent attention. This is one of those times.
Colin Campbell
Sherman Oaks
