Community | Education in brief

Local residents named to RIT dean’s list for spring semester

Two local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2020 spring semester: Skylar Long, of Santa Clarita, who is in the physician assistant program, and Dani Saba, of Valencia, who is in the computing security program.

Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for the dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.40; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Rochester Institute of Technology, founded in 1829, enrolls about 19,000 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the United States.

Joseph Valle named to dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University

Joseph Valle, of Valencia, has earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2020 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University, achieving this accomplishment despite transitioning to online learning midway through the semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mount St. Mary’s University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university in the Catoctin Mountains near historic Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland’s second largest city. The university offers more than 70 majors, minors, concentrations and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and more than 20 adult undergraduate and graduate level programs.

6 local students graduate from University of Utah

The University of Utah congratulated 8,628 graduates — including six local students — in its first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on April 30.

The local graduates include:

Sam Lowen, of Valencia, whose major is listed as business administration and information systems.

Kishan Bhakta, of Canyon Country, whose major is listed as biology.

Elizabeth Huffaker, of Castaic, whose major is listed as international affairs and global entrepreneurship.

Alyssa Mayer, of Valencia, whose major is listed as psychology.

Ben Roach, of Santa Clarita, whose major is listed as computer science.

John Wagner of Valencia, whose major is listed as biomedical engineering.

The graduating Class of 2020 includes students who graduated summer 2019, fall 2019 and spring 2020. Students in the Class of 2020 ranged in age from 18 to 69 and earned 9,280 degrees. Graduates represented 50 U.S. states and 59 foreign countries.

The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah.

3 local students make Wheaton College spring 2020 dean’s list

Three local students were named to the Wheaton College dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester:

Andrew Backer, of Valencia.

Sarah Backer, of Valencia.

Catherine Ausherman, of Santa Clarita.

Wheaton College (Wheaton, Illinois) is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country.