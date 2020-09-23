Community | Education in brief

2 local residents receive degrees from Worcester Polytechnic

Late this spring, Worcester Polytechnic Institute celebrated the class of 2020 with a socially distanced commencement season in place of its traditional 152nd Commencement exercises.

Robaire Galliath, of Newhall, was awarded a bachelor of science degree in aerospace engineering with distinction.

Sandra Duarte, of Valencia, was awarded a bachelor of science degree in biomedical engineering with distinction.

In total, WPI awarded 1,043 bachelor’s degrees, 674 master’s degrees, and 54 doctoral degrees.

WPI, a global leader in project-based learning, is a distinctive, top-tier technological university founded in 1865 on the principle that students learn most effectively by applying the theory learned in the classroom to the practice of solving real-world problems.

Paula Evans graduates from Kennesaw State University

Kennesaw State University recently welcomed its newest class of graduates, including Paula Evans, of Canyon Country, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology.

Nearly 3,400 students earned bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees during the spring 2020 semester, which concluded in May.

Kennesaw State University offers more than 150 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its approximately 38,000 students. With 13 colleges on two metro Atlanta campuses, Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia and the third-largest university in the state.