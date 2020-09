Recently a tree crew hired by Southern California Edison cut down this old sycamore tree on San Francisquito Canyon Road. It was twice as big when I moved here in 1982. It burned in the Tesoro fire and then was reborn as a multi-trunk tree. I ran hoses to water it after that fire.

I shot this photo when they had just begun. The crew said it is all to go.

Absolutely unnecessary and heartbreaking. These old trees should be protected, not just oaks.

Judy Reinsma

Santa Clarita

A sycamore tree is removed from San Francisquito Canyon Road. Courtesy photo