Library, PFLAG SCV and Boston Scientific collaborate to offer LGBTQ+ books

News release

The Santa Clarita Public Library, PFLAG SCV and the local chapter of the Boston Scientific PRIDE employee resource group, which advocates for LGBTQ+ inclusion, are coming together once again to deliver LGBTQ+ friendly books to youth and families in the community. PFLAG SCV and Boston Scientific PRIDE representatives are delivering a total of 117 books to the Old Town Newhall Library, to be evenly distributed among city library branches for residents to enjoy.

In June, PFLAG SCV and the Boston Scientific PRIDE employee resource group held a joint book drive that resulted in the donation of 117 books, including three copies of 13 different titles for each Santa Clarita library branch. The donated books are LGBTQ+ themed and approved by the American Library Association. They include a range of titles from board books to picture books and chapter books designed for toddlers, elementary and middle school students.

“The delivery of these new books greatly benefits the Santa Clarita Public Library and the Santa Clarita community as a whole. Those who identify as LGBTQ+, or have relatives that do, will now have increased opportunities to see themselves represented in the books they check out locally,” said City Librarian Shannon Vonnegut.

The Santa Clarita Public Library is grateful for the efforts of PFLAG SCV and Boston Scientific’s PRIDE employee resource group in organizing the local book drive and delivery benefitting library branches. To learn more, contact Vonnegut at [email protected] or Peggy Stabile, PFLAG SCV vice president, at 661-993-1881.