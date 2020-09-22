‘Superheroes’ virtual run supports Triumph Foundation

News release

Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, is hosting the fourth annual Superheroes Triumph! Run between now and Saturday, Oct. 31, with the introduction of a virtual race series – completing the race from wherever you choose.

Like so many organizations that have been greatly impacted by the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Triumph has joined the ranks of the virtual race community to offer many more options than in years past. This race is timed for runners and rollers – wheelchair users – and is open to the public for a low starting price of just $25. The purpose is to host an all-inclusive recreation activity for the community so everyone can participate, regardless of their physical ability or mobility limitation. The added race competition elevates the fun, and provides a learning opportunity, showcasing members of the community with disabilities in a positive way that the general public does not often see.

Even though this race will be done from the comfort and convenience of the participant’s choosing, the foundation is planning some fun activities including a best costume contest, and its infamous “Challenge.” The Challenge is for people with disabilities who are ambulatory. Participants are challenged to walk as far as they are able, whether that is five steps, the full distance they choose, or just standing up at their finish line.

“I am looking forward to challenging myself this year and not just to compete in the 5K division, but to complete the 10K distance as well,” said Walter Escamilla, a paraplegic who was injured in 2007 in a motor vehicle accident. “It is very sad that I cannot go and do this race with the community, but at the same time, it makes me happy because I can do it virtually – competing against my friends and still having that sense of camaraderie that is lacking with the current social distancing situation.”

Randi Wyatt, Triumph Foundation’s event coordinator, added, “This year is a blessing in disguise because it has forced us to revisit how we do events. We are seeing these virtual options as a positive impact because we are able to promote nationally and have a greater outreach and reach more people who are lacking in the resources we provide. It all begins with a virtual event and will hopefully have a stronger impact in our other pillars of programming.”

For more information, visit www.runtriumph.org or email [email protected]

