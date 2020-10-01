Annual Rubber Ducky Race holding virtual art contest ahead of regatta

Students are being asked to enter a virtual art contest hosted by the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, with the winners receiving rubber ducks and other prizes.

The local family health centers reached out to all school districts in the Santa Clarita Valley to encourage students to participate in the art contest, where the winners will receive rubber duck entries for the annual Rubber Duck Race next year, among other prizes.

“Our mascot is the rubber duck so we want students to make something pertaining to that,” said Gloria Mercado-Fortine, chair of the board for SDFHC. “The artwork must be rubber-duck related.”

The contest will be broken up into three categories according to grade level. One winner will be picked from each category and will receive 25 rubber ducks that can be entered in the 2021 Rubber Duck race.

An “overall winner” will be chosen, totaling to four winners in the contest, and will receive 100 rubber ducks and a $50 gift card to Presto Pasta. The overall winner’s art will also be used in the race’s promotional items and will be considered the special guest during the race.

“It’s one more thing the kids can participate in,” said Jeff Pelzel, superintendent of Newhall School District, during a special board meeting Friday. “Samuel Dixon (Family Health Center) reached out saying they shifted gears with the annual event and wanted to know if we would be interested in having the students partake.”

After the contest concludes Wednesday, all entries will be posted to the SDFHC’s Facebook page where community members can vote on a winner from each category. Voting will conclude Oct. 21 and the winners will be announced Oct. 23.



For more information on the virtual art contest, visit the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center’s website at http://www.sdfhc.org.