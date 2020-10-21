Arthur Saginian | Forgotten American Identity: Tyranny

I think we have forgotten who were are as Americans. We have forgotten how we started. We have forgotten why we started. We wanted freedom. We wanted freedom from oppression and from tyranny. We wanted the freedom to openly speak our minds and to worship our gods without fear from a government that did not represent us.

Ahhh… those were the days, when America was still fresh. And real. And alive. And growing! Back before women could vote, back when a man could own slaves, back when you could clear your land of Indians and the federal government would send troops to help you do it. Back when arguments could be settled with a simple gunfight. Back when you could purchase opium and cocaine at your local pharmacy without a prescription. Back when men were men and women were redheads. Back when everyone knew his place and knew what would happen if they stepped out of place.

But prosperity and excess has changed all of that. We have nothing left to fight for. Nothing to really challenge us, to challenge our youth. Everything is handed to them and nothing is demanded, to the point where they have become dissolute and dissipated. Soon they may rebel against us, but not against our tyranny. Ironically, they may rebel against the lack of it.

There’s just no pleasing some people.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita