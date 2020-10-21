Bob Comer | Not the First Time It’s Been Warm

Letters to the Editor
Re: Bonnie Eaton’s letter of Oct. 7.

Climate changes. Always has, always will. Does Bonnie know that it was considerably hotter on Earth 800 years ago? We know because science has figured out how to read the rings inside trees older than 800. With all the recent manmade heat sources and other natural phenomenon, the total increase in heat has only resulted in less than 2 degrees over more than 100 years.

The Earth has other real problems to contend with. Let’s concentrate on those.

Bob Comer

Valencia

Signal Contributor

