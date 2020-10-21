Cameron Smyth | Stay Connected … Staying Resilient

“The more complex the network is, the more complex its pattern of interconnections, the more resilient it will be.” — Fritjof Capra

During times of strain and stress, the connections we have within our network of contacts, and our greater community, give us strength and support to endure challenges. This past year has presented the Santa Clarita Valley with a series of unimaginable challenges. We have endured devastating fires, the tragedy of a school shooting and are still coping with a global pandemic. Through it all, our tight-knit community has supported one another and has demonstrated a level of resiliency that defines Santa Clarita.

For this year’s State of the City, the theme is “Staying Connected … Staying Resilient.” We will celebrate our strong community connections and the resiliency that has guided us through 2020. The virtual event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 11:30 a.m. It will be broadcast live on Facebook and SCVTV. Normally, the State of the City luncheon is a sold-out event at a local venue, and, although we will miss seeing many of our community members in person, the online format allows for the event to be inclusive of all residents. Please mark your calendars and plan on logging on or tuning in to find out what is happening in your city.

State of the City is an annual event where your council members share with you city updates on programs, projects and initiatives, as well as what future plans are in the works. You will find out the very latest on two milestone projects — the new Canyon Country Community Center and the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. In addition, we will highlight amenities that we welcomed to Santa Clarita in the past year, like the city’s first inclusive play area and the new Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita. We will also showcase library programs, art projects, filming, road rehab, open space and what we are doing to preserve our city’s history.

New this year, we are taking time to honor and recognize our essential workers. A special video will bring heartfelt moments of gratitude and lifting others up in their time of need. It will feature our public safety officials, teachers, transit workers, hospital staff, local students and many more. This is one virtual event you will not want to miss.

I encourage all Santa Clarita residents to mark their calendars to take part in this annual event. It is important to know what is going on in your community and engage with your city. I would also like to ask teachers and parents to invite their distance-learning students to watch, as well. You are never too young to be civically engaged, and this is a great opportunity to introduce students to local government.

Our local restaurants are also getting in on the State of the City fun. Several of your favorite Santa Clarita spots will be offering special State of the City lunch packages that you can get to go. Then you can enjoy a tasty meal while learning about the city and supporting our local businesses. Many of our restaurants are struggling as the restrictions linger on. This is a great opportunity to show them your support. Please visit the city’s Facebook page @cityofsantaclarita for more on participating restaurants.

I hope that all of you will join us for the State of the City on Thursday, Oct. 22. This event will help forge new connections, support our neighbors and inform the Santa Clarita community of how the city is working every day on behalf of our residents.

Cameron Smyth is the mayor of Santa Clarita.