Chuck Lyon | A Dean’s Support for Jenkins, Arnold

Michele Jenkins is MY choice for District 4 on the College of the Canyons board of trustees. In fact, Michele is the No. 1 choice of more than one teacher. Why? Because she cares about COC and its students, faculty and staff.

How do I know that? I am a former faculty member and current dean of physical education at COC. Teachers, colleagues and students benefit daily from Michele’s leadership, commitment and actions, which speak loudly and clearly. Michele:

Is an outstanding representative of the college.

Understands policy, process and people.

Respects the recommendations of faculty and staff.

Supported athletic expansion.

Encourages COC to be a major player in the sports community.

Exercises visionary leadership that has positioned COC as the best community college in California.

As a trustee for over 30 years, she has supported our college’s development by:

Hiring more than 250 full-time faculty members.

Adding more than 100 new majors and certificates.

Building the Canyon Country campus.

Building the University Center for residents to earn advanced degrees.

Adding numerous classroom buildings at the Valencia campus.

And, creating a permanent home for Academy of the Canyons.

Having worked at many colleges, and as head football coach of COC’s 2004 national championship football team, I know what it takes to be successful. It’s all about hard work, commitment, focus, courage, principle and integrity. Those are the characteristics I value in Michele Jenkins.

COC is a dynamic institution. We create opportunities, and I clearly see a can-do attitude every day. Let’s keep it that way! I fully endorse Michele Jenkins for District 4, Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees. Please join me and VOTE for Michele on Nov. 3!

Fred Arnold is clearly ready to take the next step in his community service endeavors and is my choice for District 3 on the COC board of trustees. I have known Fred for over 30 years and I can unequivocally say Fred is a community-driven, tireless leader, and most important a man of his word. I was so excited when Fred decided to continue his service to COC and the Santa Clarita Valley by running for the COC board of trustees. Integrity, loyalty and compassion all describe the man, Fred Arnold. Please help all of us who care so deeply about student success by voting for Fred Arnold for District 3, Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees.

Chuck Lyon

Dean of Physical Education, Kinesiology and

Athletics; Athletic Director, College of the Canyons

Castaic