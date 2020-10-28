Community | Education in brief

Alabama president’s list include 7 SCV students

A total of 16,470 students enrolled during the 2020 spring semester at the University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above, or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load. Santa Clarita Valley students on the president’s list include:

Ariana Wong, of Canyon Country, named to president’s list.

Kayleen Gordon, of Castaic, named to president’s list.

Gabrielle Schiesser, of Santa Clarita, named to president’s list.

Samantha Warner, of Stevenson Ranch, named to president’s list.

Kayla Troedel, of Valencia, named to president’s list.

Julia Wolf, of Valencia, named to president’s list.

Kaila Wong, of Valencia, named to president’s list.

The University of Alabama is the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education.

Wesley Klein inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Wesley Klein, of Acton, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Klein was initiated at University of Nevada, Reno.

Klein is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Tatum Summerfield named to spring 2020 dean’s list at Aurora University

Aurora University has named Tatum Summerfield, of Castaic, to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 grade-point average or higher.

Aurora University is a four-year, private, nonprofit, fully accredited higher education institution offering students an excellent education while maintaining one of the lowest private school tuition rates in Illinois. The campus is nestled in a tree-lined neighborhood in Aurora, the second largest city in Illinois, and located approximately 45 miles from Chicago. The university serves approximately 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students across more than 50 majors and programs.

Horowitz named to president’s list at Drake University

Hannah Horowitz, of Valencia, has been named to the [resident’s list at Drake University.

To be eligible for the president’s list, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the spring 2020 semester at Drake.

Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling more than 3,000 undergraduate and 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through six colleges and schools.