David Lusian | Elect Wilk for Common Sense

When COVID struck our nation, Sen. Scott Wilk masked up and got to work!

Wilk helped bring 14,000 more trained nurses onto the front lines of the crisis. He demanded the Employment Development Department work 24/7 to clear their backlog and get people the money they needed to survive. Wilk worked to stop evictions and keep people in their homes, and he made sure school meal programs continue for disadvantaged kids when school had to close. He also advocated that government policy regarding opening the economy be determined by science, supported by data and with local elected officials making the determination. Sacramento’s top-down one-size-fits-all approach has harmed our families and economy.

If you want someone who uses common sense and advocates for you, please join me in voting to re-elect Sen. Scott Wilk.

David Lusian

Stevenson Ranch