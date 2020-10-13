Jake Young | Arnold Will Take COC to Next Level

I have known and worked with Fred Arnold for more than 15 years. Fred is a man of integrity, common sense and has a passion for making our Santa Clarita Valley community a better place to live, attend school and work for all. In my many years of interactions with Fred, I know he believes a strong public education system is fundamental and the backbone to strengthening the entire local community and society as a whole. As a parent of a current College of the Canyons student and an alumnus of the school myself, I’m grateful for the vital role an excellent local community college has played to benefit and help our family. I know with the help of Fred’s leadership, talents and enthusiasm, he will take COC to the next level of being a world-class public school and help the students and the community to achieve greater success. That’s why our family is voting for Fred Arnold!

Jake Young

Santa Clarita