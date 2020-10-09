Jim Horton | Depend on People Who Can Get Job Done

Re: Rudolph Fillinger, letters, Sept. 8.

Mr. Fillinger describes himself as a former Republican, but I doubt his veracity. The other thing I question is his belief that the federal government is the answer to anything. I applaud his belief that a bunch of bureaucrats can accomplish something but that is a bit like believing in Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny.

Mr. Fillinger, you may not believe this but had not President Donald Trump taken the action he did, our outcome would have been far worse. As evidence, look at the outcome New York State suffered for no other reason than the governor and the New York City mayor were both so inept. People died for no other reason.

Your bias will support your views but that is a long way from effective action when it is needed. When the chips are down, you have to depend on people who can get the job done.

Jim Horton

Valencia