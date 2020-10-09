John Maggiora | We Need More Like Watson

I’m writing in to endorse Tony Watson for the position of College of the Canyons trustee. I have known Mr. Watson for almost 20 years. As a former high school baseball coach, our program was in constant need for materials and equipment. Mr. Watson was in a position with Andy Gump Co. where he could offer us help, just as he did to many other organizations. This help was offered because Mr. Watson cares about our students and our educational system. He cares about the well-being of all stakeholders within an educational community.

It’s this type of caring that has me standing with Mr. Watson as he pursues this board position. We need people like Mr. Watson representing the wants and needs of our educational community, students and faculty alike.

John Maggiora

Saugus