Michael Cruz | Gutzeit Guided by Science

I’ve known Maria Gutzeit for more than 15 years. I trust her judgment as a member of the SCV Water Agency, as she is guided by the facts and science. Her goal has been to provide safe and reliable water at the lowest price during her tenure on the board. If you’ve been friends with her on social media, you know she does more than talk about conserving water, but she actually works on environmental issues in her personal life.

Maria has fought and will continue to fight for increased transparency, efficiencies, accountability and low water rates. Maria will continue to plan and implement policies needed to insure our community has safe and reliable water, not just for us, but also our children and their children. I would encourage you to cast one of your two votes for Maria Gutzeit.

Michael Cruz

Santa Clarita