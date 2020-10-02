Michael Mathis | Why Would a Veteran Support Trump?

Letters to the Editor
Subject: “Veterans Shunned in America” (letter to the editor, Robert Piasecki, Sept. 24). I came back from Vietnam in 1970. I was 22. Even my parents didn’t really talk to me. I was different? Or maybe they were different? 

I’m always curious why any veteran would support a draft/dodging president? Donald Trump and I are the same age. Where was he when the fighting was going on? Golfing maybe? I don’t get it. 

Most of the presidents of my past were military veterans who served with honor.

Michael Mathis

Fair Oaks Ranch

