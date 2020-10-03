Richard Myers | Debate Kill Switch Needed

I just finished viewing the first presidential debate and was very disappointed because it turned out to be a Donald Trump filibuster with an occasional comment by Joe Biden.

Then, just as I was thinking that Biden should not participate in any future debates, it was announced that he indeed will.

I don’t know if Chris Wallace didn’t do a good job as moderator or if he just had no way to control Trump’s constant interrupting.

If I were in Biden’s camp, I would insist that in future debates, the moderator should have a “kill” switch to mute any participant’s comment when rules are not followed.

Richard Myers

Valencia