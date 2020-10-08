Richard Weekley | No Debate in COC Election?

Jerry Danielsen, endorsed by the full- and part-time faculty at College of the Canyons as well as the classified employees, is running for the COC board of trustees, Area 4. He is a COC alum, a music teacher and a small business owner. He would like to publicly debate his opponent in the upcoming election, who has been on the board for 35 years. Jerry Danielsen would like the public to make an informed decision by comparing the candidates’ views on fiscal transparency, their priorities on meeting students’ needs, and addressing faculty concerns.

Danielsen has repeatedly asked his opponent to participate in a debate – any time, any place, by any ground rules that she wants to set, but she has refused. She expects taxpayers to trust her with millions of their hard-earned tax dollars, and multiple bond measures that are a financial burden for decades, yet she is not willing to answer questions by those same taxpayers.

It is time to refresh the page with fresh eyes and clear, concerned insight.

Richard Weekley

Newhall