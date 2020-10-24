Rob Kerchner | Precious Leftist Ironies

I recently heard Sting’s song “Russians” for the first time since the mid-1980s. As I recall, it debuted around the time of “The Day After” miniseries (complete with its sober viewer guides and discussion groups) and its leftist ironies are equally precious:

There is no historical precedent

To put the words in the mouth of the president

There’s no such thing as a winnable war,

It’s a lie we don’t believe anymore.

Mr. Reagan says, “We will protect you.”

I don’t subscribe to this point of view.

Believe me when I say to you,

I hope the Russians love their children too

Fast forward a couple years, and those oh-so-wacky “we win” views and “protect you” SDI initiatives have not only NOT led to the massive nuclear war that was feverishly predicted by entertainment liberals during the days of “Ray-Gun,” they’ve brought Mikhail Gorbachev to the bargaining table, the Cold War to an end, and the Soviets to the dustbin of history. In the process well over a hundred million people (including beloved children) in Russia and Eastern Europe were freed… not fried… the foot-dragging fears of Sting and Co. notwithstanding.

So…are there any good global warming songs out these days?

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita