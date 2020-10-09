Stephen Petzold | Alonso Deserves Reelection

Four years ago, voters elected Dr. Edel Alonso as a trustee at College of the Canyons. During her tenure Edel has worked hard and she deserves your vote on Nov. 3.

After her election, Edel “went to school” and earned the certificate of accomplishment through the Excellence in Leadership Program offered by the Community College League of California. Edel has used this knowledge to help benefit the varied constituencies at COC.

At the end of 2019, Edel supported moving public comment for items not on the agenda to the beginning of the meeting. This change was not made without some degree of controversy, but it did benefit the public, students and faculty. Individuals who wanted to bring issues to the attention of the trustees no longer have to wait through an entire meeting.

In my experience, Edel is committed to transparency and open communication. Edel makes herself available to answer questions about the college. Among elected officials, this is not always the case.

Edel Alonso recognizes the challenges that lie ahead for COC in this uncertain environment. The Santa Clarita Community College District needs her experience, discernment and wisdom.

I urge voters in District 2 to proudly cast their vote for the extremely well-qualified Edel Alonso.

Stephen Petzold

Santa Clarita