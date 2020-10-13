Zonta Lifeforward workshop : mindfulness, moving forward and self-care

News release

A virtual workshop titled “Mindfulness, Moving Forward and Self-Care During These Difficult Times” will be hosted Saturday via Zoom by Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley. Attendees will learn techniques on how to start your day, how to take a step forward to feeling your best and commitments to daily self-care. They will also learn breath work and meditation tools.

This free Lifeforward workshop is scheduled 10 to 11:15 a.m. Saturday. If you or someone you know would like to register for this event, email [email protected]; you will receive a registration form followed by an invitation to the workshop.

Carla Walker will present the workshop. She is a licensed marriage family therapist and strategic intervention coach with more than 25 years of experience. She has worked with couples, families, groups, corporations, executives as well as celebrities and musicians. Her Dharma or path is to help individuals increase daily practice with the ability to follow their spirit’s path and feel amazing. She is co-author of an international best-selling book, “Cracking the Rich Code” and an expert in the documentary, “Imagine a World.”

Zonta Club of SCV will also hold another Lifeforward workshop in November: “Balance Family, Life & Stress During the Holiday Season.”

Zonta offers these free Lifeforward workshop series to women monthly (dark during June, July and December). Everyone is welcome to attend. These workshops are designed to help participants believe in their unlimited power and potential, build the skills necessary to succeed, and be the powerful women they are meant to be.

For more information about upcoming Lifeforward workshops, e-mail: [email protected], call 661-252-9351 or visit ww.scvzonta.org.