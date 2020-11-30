Bethlehem SCV celebrating Christmas with charity car cruise

The Santa Clarita Valley community is invited to join Bethlehem SCV as they celebrate Christmas with a food drive and car cruise Dec. 12.

Though the pandemic has stopped normal holiday celebrations, the congregation was determined to find a way to celebrate safely while helping the local community.

In addition to the food drive, the Christmas Charity Car Cruise is expected to include Christmas lights and fun Christmas decorations for cars to enjoy as they cruise through the parking lot.

Participants can decorate their cars as they drive through the campus, with prizes and a trophy expected to be awarded to the top-3 Christmas-decorated vehicles. Every vehicle is also expected to receive a free gift.

Entry fee is one or more donations for the food drive, which is expected to benefit Santa Clarita Grocery, a nonprofit dedicated to stopping food insecurity in the SCV that has been providing fresh food and meals for underprivileged families, as well as Prayer Angels for the Military, a local nonprofit support group that regularly sends care packages to local deployed troops.

Santa Clarita Grocery’s most-needed items include peanut butter, mac and cheese, canned fruit and vegetables, cereal, pasta and pasta sauce, canned meat and personal hygiene products.

Prayer Angels’ most-needed items include jerky, beef logs, crackers, gum and hard candy with sugar-free options, chocolate, smooth peanut butter in plastic jars, single-serving snacks, cookies, drink packets for water bottles and granola and protein bars, while holiday items can also be donated to make each package festive, along with winter scarves and beanies.

The Christmas Charity Car Cruise is scheduled 5-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, on the Bethlehem SCV campus, located at 27265 Luther Drive in Canyon Country. For more information, call 661-252-0622.