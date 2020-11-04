Bob Kellar | Shop local for the holidays

The holiday season is upon us, and it’s the most wonderful time of the year! It fills me with joy to see families, friends and loved ones out and about in Santa Clarita enjoying the holiday festivities and crossing items off their holiday shopping lists at local establishments. There is no better time than the holidays to support the unique assortment of businesses that have chosen to call Santa Clarita home, so I ask you to please consider shopping locally.

This year has been difficult for local businesses of all sizes, and they need our support now more than ever. Let’s show them some love this holiday season! You might be surprised at how many items on holiday gift and shopping lists you can find locally. We are so lucky to live in a community with a diverse offering of stores and restaurants for every interest and need.

If you’re wondering where to start in deciding where to shop locally, take a look at VisitSantaClarita.com/SaferBusinessCommitment/List. Featured businesses include establishments like Color Me Mine Valencia, where you can create a one-of-a-kind gift made from your own creativity, buy a gift card for a salon treatment from J Sisters Salon or Salonworks Studios or find a vintage gift while supporting our local nonprofits at the American Cancer Society Discovery Shop or Assistance League Resale.

The city’s Safer Business Commitment program welcomes businesses to agree to a set of coronavirus (COVID-19) safety guidelines to keep the health of employees and patrons as a top priority. Businesses who choose to make the commitment will complete a short form, agreeing to adhere to taking temperature checks of employees, offering contactless payment when possible, increasing sanitation practices, providing hand sanitizer, using face coverings and more. The businesses completing the short form are going above and beyond to make your comfort and safety a priority. Review the list of local businesses that have made the commitment and plan to support them and others throughout the community this holiday season.

As we navigate back to normal, I greatly commend the patience and adaptability of Santa Clarita’s businesses. Throughout financial and emotional hardship, they continue to work hard to serve the residents of this community. Let’s do our part to support them throughout the upcoming holiday season and beyond. If in-store shopping is your preference, many clothing, hardware, craft stores and more have made adjustments to give you a safe shopping experience. Many Santa Clarita businesses have also incorporated excellent curbside, pickup and delivery services to accommodate a variety of needs. Whether you’re looking for holiday décor for a family dinner, unique toys for your children, gift cards for your neighbors and more, it all can be found at local businesses.

Please remember that it is safe to shop locally. Business owners and employees are going the extra mile to make sure their establishments and products are safe for you to have a fear-free shopping experience. If you partake in an in-store shopping experience this holiday season, treat each other with kindness, wear a face covering and maintain physical distancing from others when possible.

If you’re not ready to shop in-store, that’s OK also. Consider visiting the websites of local businesses to determine if other ordering options are available. Happy holidays!

Bob Kellar is a member of Santa Clarita’s City Council and can be reached at [email protected]