Celebrate Veterans Day in the SCV

Veterans Day ceremonies across the Santa Clarita Valley are moving to an online platform to be enjoyed by residents from the comfort of their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita City Council is hosting a virtual celebration to honor veterans, active military members and their families and to acknowledge the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

A video of speakers and musicians will be aired via the city’s Facebook page and on SCVTV (Spectrum Channel 20 or AT&T Channel 99), and feature a flyover from the U.S. Coast Guard followed by a moment of silence to acknowledge veterans who have died or were killed in combat.

A ceremonial changing of the flag will take place by the Knights of Columbus’ Santa Clarita Assembly and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 355. Patriotic performances are also scheduled.

Residents were asked to submit photos of veterans or currently serving military members, which will be a part of a photo montage streamed during the ceremony.

For more information about the Veterans Day Ceremony, contact the city’s Arts and Events Office at 661-250-3787.

Los Angeles County Military & Veterans Affairs

The county’s Military & Veteran Affairs Department will be streaming a documentary on the local county channel to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and acknowledge the military members who served during that time.

The documentary “Unsung Heroes from the Greatest Generation” will be shown throughout November and December on L.A. County Channel 36, featuring narratives from veterans of various wars and people affected by wars.

Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber of Commerce is in the middle of its Salute to Patriots honorees, an annual tradition the chamber has spearheaded for the past decade to acknowledge local veterans, which also now has a virtual audience.

The honorees include Bill Miranda, Phuong Quach, Paul Raggio, Jeffrey Stabile and Leslie Thorpe.