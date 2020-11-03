Gallego: SCAA’s last Zoom oil workshop of 2020

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is scheduled to hold its last virtual (oil) workshop of the year 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, with Rich Gallego, entitled “Using a Modified Zorn Palette to Create Harmonious Landscapes.”

The registration fee is $25 for SCAA members and $30 for non-members. The registration link is: https://www.santaclaritaartists.org/workshop–rich-gallego-3-hour.html. The deadline to register is Saturday, Nov. 7. All registered participants will receive the Zoom link, materials list, and other pertinent information after Nov. 7.

Gallego will show the participants how to use a palette “so limited that it will almost take color out of the equation until the very end.”

“Right now you’re probably thinking that would make for dull, colorless paintings. Well, think again! Because this approach actually makes it easy to identify accurate value relationships, creating paintings that are harmonious, believable and beautiful,” said Gallego.

Artist Rich Gallego will lead the Santa Clarita Artists Association’s final virtual workshop of 2020. Courtesy photo.

Though the focus will be on using the modified Zorn palette, Gallego will also expose ideas you won’t find in many other places, ideas that will improve your paintings. He will show you how to simplify your approach to give you the best chance at creating a successful painting.

Gallego is a much-sought-after instructor and highly respected artist. Twice named to the faculty of Plein Air Magazine’s annual Plein Air Convention and Expo, he was invited to serve as a mentor at next year’s convention in Colorado, as well. He and his work have appeared in numerous online and print publications such as Southwest Art, Plein Air, OutdoorPainter.com and American Art Collector. Here is the link to his website: https://www.richgallego.com/.

For inquiries, contact SCAA Workshop Chair Zony Gordon at 661-312-3422 or [email protected], or SCAA treasurer Sandy Fisher at 661-618-0939 or [email protected]