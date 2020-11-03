Langenbeck installed as Zonta International president

News release

Sharon Langenbeck, a long-time member of Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, was installed in July as Zonta International president for the 2020-22 biennium.

Although Zonta’s convention was cancelled due to COVID-19, Zontians from all over the world were able to watch Langenbeck’s installation via Zoom. Zonta has more than 28,000 members worldwide and continues to improve the status of women through service and advocacy.

Langenbeck’s theme for the 2020-22 biennium is: “Change, Transitions & New Opportunities.” She is challenging the Zonta organization to expand, not just by repeating past efforts, but by looking at new ways to do things.

One of the projects Langenbeck will focus on is “Adolescent Girls’ Health & Protection in Peru.” The goal is to improve the capacity of services responding to the health needs of adolescents, especially girls. It will focus on preventing school violence in two regions of Peru: Huancavelica and Ucayali. Twenty-four schools will provide health promotion activities that will benefit more than 31,000 children, including more than 15,000 girls. Seventy-two principals and teachers will be trained to recognize violence and implement appropriate protocols, and 100 health care professionals will also receive training in response to cases of sexual violence.

Langenbeck’s second project is “Strengthening Response to Gender-Based Violence Survivors in Papua New Guinea & Timor-Leste.” The objective of this project is for women and girls to utilize quality essential services for long-term recovery. Sixty-eight percent of women in this region have experienced some kind of sexual violence, and 87.6% of men surveyed admitted to physical, emotional or economic abuse against their intimate partners. By providing aid, the goal is to reduce this number by developing a service package for health providers and a curriculum for education.

For more details about Langenbeck and Zonta International’s service projects, visit www.scvzonta.org.