Arthur Saginian | Exemptions Won’t Halt Virus

Have you read the L.A. County health officer order? The first line reads: “Gatherings: All public and private gatherings with individuals not in your household are prohibited, except for faith based services and protests, which are constitutionally protected rights.”

I gather this is the “balanced” approach, throwing us a bone. Somehow faith-based services and protests do not carry the risk of disease transmission, the Constitution notwithstanding. Either that or according to the Constitution protecting religious and political freedoms is more important than protecting human life. If those are the loopholes, I encourage everyone to attend church services and protest about something, anything, on a daily basis until Dec. 20. Do you see how ridiculous this is? Do you see the absurdity?

If you want to halt the spread of a virus, knock it dead in its tracks. You don’t allow loopholes in your program. No gatherings are allowed anywhere, under any circumstance until the fever is gone. That’s what leaders who are determined and resolute do.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita