Arthur Saginian | More Evidence of Political Psychosis

As I look at all of the shenanigans that are being pulled by our elected officials, as they are exposed to us, I have only one thought in my mind: They are us.

Somehow, for some reason, we expect more from our elected officials. We expect them to be of a superior breed, of a higher order. They are our leaders, and we usually look to leaders to lead by example. So we are shocked and disappointed, and often go into states of denial when they don’t. But what we are really in denial of is the fact that our leaders really do represent us in every way, shape and form, and what we are in denial of is the fact that they behave just the way we do — it’s just more subject to public exposure and scrutiny. They are just as prone to pettiness, selfishness and immature stupidities. The only difference between our leaders and us is that we get punished for our misdeeds while they very seldom do.

Our elected leaders are not gods… not even close. They are not only as human as we are, they are also just a bit more messed up in the head owing to the fact that they are not only followed by a fair share of the masses, some are honored, revered and even worshipped (by their most fanatic followers). It’s really a toss-up as to whether elected office attracts psychotics or turns them into psychotics, but one thing is for certain, the political arena is for those who have an inherent predisposition for madness.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita