Arthur Saginian | Red and Blue States of America?

Look at the Caribbean island of Hispaniola. It contains the countries of Haiti and Dominican Republic. One side is a relic of French colonialism and the other of Spanish colonialism. But what is truly astonishing about the island is the stark contrast of their economies. Dominican Republic is a powerhouse compared to the squalor of Haiti. There are many reasons for this being the case, but such is the case, and it makes for a very interesting picture. It also makes for a model of one possible future for the U.S. should socialism really get a foothold here.

Imagine progressive liberals gradually migrating to certain red states while conservatives migrate to blue ones (because they can no longer stand to be in the same space together). Imagine that the blue and the red are eventually separated by something as simple as the Mississippi River. Imagine the United States of America transforms into the Red States of America and the Blue States of America (or something to that effect). Two different countries with two separate economies. Haiti and Dominican Republic. Guess which side would be the powerhouse and which side would be squalor. But how long could that last before the Red tried to invade the Blue and real war broke out? Guess which side would win that war.

Main takeaway: Blue is Better.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita