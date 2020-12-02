Community | Education in brief

2 local students named to St. Lawrence University dean’s list

Alexandra Hill and Blake McDonald, both of Santa Clarita, have been selected for inclusion on the dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

Founded in 1856, St. Lawrence University is a private, independent liberal arts institution of about 2,500 students.

Bonnie Constantinou makes the president’s list at Kennesaw State

Bonnie Constantinou, of Stevenson Ranch, was recently named to the president’s list at Kennesaw State University in Georgia.

Constantinou was among the more than 900 Kennesaw State students honored for academic excellence in the summer 2020 semester. To be named to the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade-point average of 4.0.

Kennesaw State University offers more than 150 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its approximately 41,000 students. With 11 colleges on two metro Atlanta campuses, Kennesaw State is a member of the University System of Georgia and the third-largest university in the state. Kennesaw State is a Carnegie-designated doctoral research institution..

3 local students named to dean’s list at Stanislaus State

Stanislaus State congratulated more than 3,000 students who were named to the spring 2020 dean’s list, including three students from Saugus: Taylor Beckham, Matthew Elser and Robert Garcia.

California State University, Stanislaus serves a diverse student body of more than 10,000 at two locations in the Central Valley — a 228-acre campus in Turlock and the Stockton Campus, located in the city’s historic Magnolia District. The university offers 43 majors, 41 minors and more than 100 areas of concentration, along with 16 master’s degree programs, seven credential programs and a doctorate in educational leadership.