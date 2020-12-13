Dick Cesaroni | Chaos in Cities Leads to Socialism

I hope you are all awake out there. I don’t want you to wake up and say, “What the hell happened?” If you have been paying attention to media reports, especially TV reports, you will notice there is great chaos in major cities around our nation as you are reading this. They have established “People’s police” in place of the city police. There is major defunding of law enforcement in some large cities that can and will lead to insurrection and more chaos.

Just imagine that, when you call your local police to report an emergency, you get a reply something like this, “I’m sorry but you have reached the police station that has been severely defunded. We are short of officers to handle your emergency. Please call your local ‘Peoples Police’ connection and see if they can or will help you.”

Remember that old saying, “Be careful of what you ask for, you may just get it.” This is the beginning of socialism/Marxism/communism, and believe me it won’t get any better, only worse. Unless you get up from your couch and do something about it. It’s not that you voted in the new Democratic Party, but the people who come with it. The swamp creatures are shouting for joy. Now they can get back to the same old politics as usual. Back to the Paris Peace Accords and the old corruption Donald Trump tried to squash. Or maybe that’s what you want. Taxes going out of sight until you are scratching for money to feed your family and trying to pay your mortgage, gas, food, etc.

There are politicians who are advocating the overthrow of our government such as ANTIFA and their constituents, all Marxists. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and The Crew. It’s not so much that I and my family will feel the crunch and destruction of our nation, but our grandkids and great-grandkids. These are the ones who will riot in the streets for more food, gas and freedom. They will be out of jobs and out of money. They will be out of constitutional rights. The only ones who will be the survivors are the ones who started this nightmare, the politicians who have by now stockpiled all of your money in secretive and offshore accounts. They will have theirs and you can “eat cake.”

Take California for instance (please). We have a maniacal dictator running the show in Sacramento. Gavin Newsom’s recent transgression of being caught without a mask at a very expensive dinner was what he referred to as an error in judgment. Not so, he only apologized because he got caught. The law and social standards placed on the rest of us are overlooked by the dictator and his ilk. Another example was when Nancy Pelosi got caught going into a hair salon without a mask. Her response: “The salon owner set me up.” Really?

Wake up and take a reality check. It’s happening right in front of you and you are not seeing it. You have eyes but you do not see. You have ears but you are not listening. We can still do it and one way is the RECALL of those politicians who are allowing the ANTIFA type scum coming into your towns and taking it over and destroying it. Is this what you are paying taxes for? If you don’t care then just sit back and wallow in your own self-pity.

Just one taxpayer’s opinion.

Dick Cesaroni

Saugus