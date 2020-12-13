Fostering Youth Independence announces donor-matching drive

Joshua came to Fostering Youth Independence, a local nonprofit aimed at equipping foster youth to become successful, independent adults, at the beginning of October.

His chosen career path turned out to be a dead-end when it triggered PTSD from his childhood trauma.

Unsure of what to do next, he returned to the home of his former foster parents who directed him to FYI.

At his intake appointment, FYI staff helped him apply to College of the Canyons, submit financial aid applications and register for late-start fall classes.

He was assigned a volunteer and encouraged to attend The Study Place for distance learning support.

After FYI informed him about the housing options available to transition-age foster youth, Joshua decided to apply for the transitional housing program located in Santa Clarita.

FYI contacted his social worker at the Department of Children and Family Services and helped get the application process started.

In the two months that followed, Joshua began classes at COC, found a part-time job and was accepted into the transitional housing program.

He has been meeting regularly with Ally for encouragement and support.

Last week, he moved into his new home and is now on a new path and is hopeful about the future.

Editor’s Note: The child’s name was changed to protect their privacy.